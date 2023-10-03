Brokerages Set FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Target Price at $115.13

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FMC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

FMC stock opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.86. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FMC will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 47.25%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 93,630.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,932,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FMC by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,597,000 after buying an additional 70,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FMC by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,535,000 after buying an additional 330,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

