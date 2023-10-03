Brokerages Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target at $75.14

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSHD

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 7,846 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $467,307.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,882,706.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Mark Miller acquired 2,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 7,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $467,307.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,706.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,200 shares of company stock worth $10,970,990. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $302,000.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.97, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.17. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.08 million. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.