Brokerages Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target at $75.14

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.43.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSHD
Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $302,000.
Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.97, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.17. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.08 million. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goosehead Insurance
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.