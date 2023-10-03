Brokerages Set Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Price Target at C$36.96

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their target price on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

NPI stock opened at C$21.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.26. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$21.03 and a 1 year high of C$43.18.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). Northland Power had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of C$471.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.2943242 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 69.36%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

