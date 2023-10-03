Brokerages Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price at $899.67

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $897.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on REGN

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,171 shares of company stock worth $26,982,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 29,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 131.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $818.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $847.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $807.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $780.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.