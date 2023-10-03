Brokerages Set StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target at $16.25

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of analysts have commented on STNE shares. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 68.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 6.66%. StoneCo’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

