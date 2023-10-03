Brokerages Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) PT at $153.44

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

NYSE:SUI opened at $115.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.58. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $113.77 and a 1 year high of $163.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.17%.

In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

