Brown Financial Advisory Has $14.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brown Financial Advisory boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VB opened at $186.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.