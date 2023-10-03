Brown Financial Advisory Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brown Financial Advisory reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.3% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $211.02. 169,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,354. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.70. The stock has a market cap of $297.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

