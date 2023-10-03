Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.1 days.
Bunzl Stock Performance
Shares of BZLFF stock remained flat at $34.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $38.75.
About Bunzl
