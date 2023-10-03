Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.1 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of BZLFF stock remained flat at $34.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

