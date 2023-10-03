Busey Wealth Management Buys 49 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20,400.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,381,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $361.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.77. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

