Busey Wealth Management Has $309,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,843,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $630.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $664.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $603.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $726.53.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,359,578 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.50.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

