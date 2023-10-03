Busey Wealth Management Lowers Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Magna International were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Magna International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 330,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magna International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,821,000 after acquiring an additional 47,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGA shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

NYSE:MGA opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

