Busey Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

