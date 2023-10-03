Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,936 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.2 %

WBD opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

