Busey Wealth Management Sells 196 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.09. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

