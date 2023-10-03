Busey Wealth Management Sells 8,563 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $832,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.4% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 2.3 %

T opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.