Busey Wealth Management Takes Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBIN. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $543,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $723,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,392,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.44. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

See Also

