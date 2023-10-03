Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys 1,455 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 540.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,247,981,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.98. 7,201,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,463,018. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $199.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

