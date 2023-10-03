Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys 193 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,102. The company has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.70 and a 200-day moving average of $176.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.54 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

