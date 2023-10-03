Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys 9,915 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 99,150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank increased its holdings in HP by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in HP by 5.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in HP in the second quarter worth about $260,000. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 6.6% in the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 311,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HP by 83.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,866,488. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,430,003 shares of company stock valued at $387,608,272. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

