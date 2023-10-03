Byrne Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Roth Capital cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Plug Power from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Plug Power from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.98.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,656,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,008,459. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.91. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

