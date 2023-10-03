Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,898 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 367,563 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 61,788 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.43. The company had a trading volume of 489,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,813. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

