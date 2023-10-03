Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $126,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 51.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.52.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $989,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,196,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,408,291.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $25,324.91. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $989,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,196,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,408,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,054 shares of company stock valued at $24,604,198. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.79. 338,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,912. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average is $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Moderna’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

