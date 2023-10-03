Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $516,000 Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,753,000 after purchasing an additional 287,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.2% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 789,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,410,000 after purchasing an additional 79,263 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,819. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $439.73 and a 200-day moving average of $411.53. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.32 and a 52 week high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MLM

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.