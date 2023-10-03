Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $113,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,482 shares of company stock worth $768,152. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HII traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,046. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.35. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.