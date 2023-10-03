Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases 312 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.14. 494,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,833. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.56. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $140.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

