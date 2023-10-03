Byrne Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 147.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.03. 8,733,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,633,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a market cap of $150.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

