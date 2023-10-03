Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 4,210 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund comprises 2.3% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRA. CWM LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

FRA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,612. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

