C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $70.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHRW. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.26.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $108.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

