C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 5,191 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $110.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.40%.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

