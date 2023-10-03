C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 104 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $234.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.72. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $220.50 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

