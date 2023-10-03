C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 86 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 25,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $182.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.08 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

