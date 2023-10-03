C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys Shares of 51,851 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 100,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $233,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,665,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 361,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

