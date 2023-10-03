C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Cuts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,642,000 after buying an additional 469,764 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 43,774 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,876 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

