C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

