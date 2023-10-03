C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $287,000 Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,864,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,126,000 after purchasing an additional 961,101 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 531,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after buying an additional 323,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,538,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150,853 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.