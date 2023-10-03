C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth $34,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 0.3 %

NVS stock opened at $101.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.62. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.24 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.