C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $202,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,325,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $93.38 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

