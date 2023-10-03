C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 92 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $77,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $155.42 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $165.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.39.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

