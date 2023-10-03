C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Raises Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 194,701.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,854 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 112,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 96,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.