C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $113.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day moving average of $121.91. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

