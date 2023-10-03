C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.