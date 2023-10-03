C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills stock opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $90.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average is $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

