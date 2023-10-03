C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

GE stock opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

