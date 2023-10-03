Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Caledonia Mining Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of LON:CMCL opened at GBX 830 ($10.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 840.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,011.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. Caledonia Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 760 ($9.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,380 ($16.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £159.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3,500.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Insider Activity at Caledonia Mining

In related news, insider Johan Holtzhausen acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 795 ($9.61) per share, with a total value of £9,540 ($11,531.49). Insiders own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.