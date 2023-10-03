Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $93.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.54. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $92.57 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,497,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,372,000 after acquiring an additional 947,742 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

