Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Raised to C$70.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Cameco Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $37.57 on Friday. Cameco has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $42.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $819,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

