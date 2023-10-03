Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 25 ($0.30) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.52) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
