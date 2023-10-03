Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 25 ($0.30) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.52) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Rainbow Rare Earths stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.19) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.82 million, a PE ratio of -1,580.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 12-month low of GBX 7.02 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 18 ($0.22).

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

