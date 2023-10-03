Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 61.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,241 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $39,919,596,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 70.30%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

