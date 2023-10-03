Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.12.

CNI stock opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.47.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

